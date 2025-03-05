Citizens Jmp Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Market Perform

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
RC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC
Ready Capital Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Featured Stories
