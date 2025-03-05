Citizens Jmp Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Market Perform

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

RC stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $833.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.