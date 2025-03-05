Clene (CLNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share and revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

