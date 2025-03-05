Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 8,008,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,664,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Glj Research cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 941,284 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

