Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 123.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

