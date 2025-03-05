Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

