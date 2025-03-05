Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,339 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,735,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 522.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $421.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

