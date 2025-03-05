Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Confluent alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Confluent by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Confluent by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,050,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,572.16. This trade represents a 60.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,765.70. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,366,136 shares of company stock worth $44,913,437. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.