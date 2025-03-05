COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 82.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

CDP stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

