Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.89 million, a PE ratio of -339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

