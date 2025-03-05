D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $79,692.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,738.45. This represents a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.