Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Daqo New Energy Stock Performance
DQ stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.25.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
