Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 357,460 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,585 shares during the period. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

