Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $21,531,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $3,678,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

