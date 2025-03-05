Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.