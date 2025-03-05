Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Scotiabank

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRON. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $55.34 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $779,503.90. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $844,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

