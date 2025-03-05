DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

DLocal Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $9.43 on Monday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

