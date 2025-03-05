Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Docebo traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.20. 243,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 81,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $941.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
