Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DLB opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,675. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.