Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.98 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.