DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

