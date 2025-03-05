Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $294.15 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

