Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

ESRT stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,750.70. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

