Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

