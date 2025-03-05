Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $82.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.14.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at Entergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,509,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

