Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,040.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $995.24.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $910.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $926.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

