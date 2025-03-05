Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,360,116.35. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ETD opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $700.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.