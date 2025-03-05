EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 59,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $311,586,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 13,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

