Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $523.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.66. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

