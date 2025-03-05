Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

