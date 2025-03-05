Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 20,372.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,347,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $219,829,700,000 after buying an additional 93,886,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,074,372,000 after buying an additional 55,935,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,857,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,542,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,779,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,942,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,121,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $235.93 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $233.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

