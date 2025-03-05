First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 307,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,131,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,928,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,378,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

