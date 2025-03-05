First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$12.77 and a 52 week high of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. Also, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$430,842.13. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

