Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.