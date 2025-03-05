FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

