FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FuboTV traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 15,380,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 57,433,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Insider Activity at FuboTV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,998.53. The trade was a 21.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FuboTV by 121.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 688,625 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuboTV by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuboTV by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuboTV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 200,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FuboTV by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

