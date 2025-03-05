Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Green Plains worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Green Plains by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Green Plains Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

