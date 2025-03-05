GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.83 ($23.10).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($23.28) to GBX 1,600 ($20.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

GSK opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.30) on Wednesday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,447.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725 ($25,233.47). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.59), for a total value of £1,753,088.09 ($2,242,660.98). Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

