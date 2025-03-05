Guild (GHLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. Guild has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

