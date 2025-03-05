HC Wainwright Forecasts Disc Medicine FY2029 Earnings

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Disc Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $844,333.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $470,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

