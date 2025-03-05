HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $38.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The company had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 756.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

