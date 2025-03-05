HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $29.99 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 3.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,264.26. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,668 shares of company stock worth $2,577,515. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,189,000 after buying an additional 845,266 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after acquiring an additional 986,750 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

