HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

About Moleculin Biotech

MBRX opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

