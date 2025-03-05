HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HCI Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:HCI opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

