Head-To-Head Survey: EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of EBET shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EBET has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EBET and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than EBET.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EBET and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $48.25 million 0.00 -$84.24 million N/A N/A Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.21 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,002.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET N/A N/A N/A Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats EBET on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

