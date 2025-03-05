Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 290,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,112,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $9,166,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

