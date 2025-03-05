Herbst Group LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,250,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $474,063,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $235.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

