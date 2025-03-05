IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 591 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AHR stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

