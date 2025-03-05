IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $10,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.