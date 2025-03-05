IFP Advisors Inc Has $108,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1,562.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wendy’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.34.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

