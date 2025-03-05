IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

