Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 600 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Motor Products

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.